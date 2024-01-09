Defense leads Michigan past Washington for 10th national title

Jan. 9 (UPI) — Michigan captured its 10th national title Monday night in Houston as its defenders constantly hit Michael Penix Jr., forcing frequent mistakes by the Washington quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Wolverines logged two interceptions and forced many other errant throws from the typically precise Penix in a 34-13 victory at NRG Stadium. They controlled the game with a dominant rushing offense and stingy second-half defense.

“I am just so proud of our team,” Wolverines coach John Harbaugh said on the ESPN broadcast. “We took on all comers and were the last ones standing. It’s such a glorious feeling.”

Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards each ran for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns apiece to lead the Wolverines past the Huskies in the College Football Playoff finale. Corum, who ran for 134 yards, was named Offensive MVP.

The victory resulted in the Wolverines first-ever 15-0 season and first football national championship since 1997.

“It’s bittersweet because this is the last time we get to play together,” Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “It’s such a special group. No better way to end it.”

Wolverines jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half, but the Huskies (14-1) kept the game close through three quarters. The Wolverines defense then tightened up, not allowing any points in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines drew first blood when Edwards took a second-down snap for a 41-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the night.

The junior running back initially ran straight, where he found a crowd of linemen. He then bounced the run left and beat defenders down the sideline before he found the end zone.

Huskies kicker Grady Gross made a 25-yard field goal on the next possession.

The Wolverines pushed their lead to 11 points less than 2 minutes later on another long run from Edwards. The Wolverines running back took that handoff and bounced right, catapulting up the sideline for that 46-yard score.

Wolverines kicker James Turner added a 31-yard field goal about 1:30 into the second quarter.

Neither team scored for the next four drives. The Huskies then tightened the score with an 11-play, 61-yard touchdown drive. Penix threw a 3-yard toss to Jalen McMillan for that score with 42 seconds left in the first half.

The Wolverines led 17-10 at the break.

Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson, the game’s Defensive MVP, intercepted Penix on the first play of the Huskies’ next possession. Turner made a 38-yard kick about 3 minutes later.

Gross responded with a 45-yard field goal on the next possession.

Both offenses struggled for the rest of the third quarter. Wolverines running back Blake Corum ended the drought with a 12-yard rushing touchdown with about seven minutes remaining in the game, pushing the lead to 27-13.

Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepted Penix for a second time with about 4:30 remaining. He brought the ball back to the Washington 8-yard line with an 81-yard interception return.

Penix, who appeared hobbling during and after the game, completed just 27 of 51 passes for 255 yards in the loss. Star wide receiver Rome Odunze totaled five catches for 87 yards for the Huskies.

McCarthy completed 10 of 18 passes for 140 yards. He also ran for 31 yards. Edwards logged 104 yards on just six carries.