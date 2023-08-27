Iron County crews rescue man with broken arm at Kanarra Falls

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews in Iron County assisted a man with a broken arm Saturday afternoon at Kanarra Falls.

Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers responded about 2 p.m. to reports of a man with a broken arm at Kanarra Falls, according to the sheriff’s office. The rescue took about three hours.

“After the patient was stabilized, he was able to hike out on his own with the rotating assistance of our volunteers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and ambulance service staff. The patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation and care,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

“We would also like to thank all the hikers we encountered on the trail today. Everyone was patient and kind, providing our teams space to quickly respond to the patient and to safely assist him back to the ambulance.”