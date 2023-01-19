Iron County Sheriff: Weapon-restricted Cedar City man jailed after found with multiple guns, knives, body armor

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cedar City man was arrested Wednesday after a report he was suffering psychiatric problems, and possessed a large number of guns, lots of ammunition, and had knives and body armor.

The 49-year-old man, “thought someone was out to get him,” according to the complainant, arrest documents say.

Responding officers from the Iron County Sheriff‘s office say the man was found with “a large quantity of guns, including 5 rifles, 1 shotgun, and 1 pistol, body armor, two large fixed blade knives, and several thousand rounds of ammunition.

“The suspect “stated he heard a gunshot in the area and was running around the property armed,” says his probable cause statement, filed by an ICSO officer.

The statement said all firearms were found loaded.

Five family members, including two children, “barricaded themselves behind locked doors in fear of their safety,” the statement says.

“I arrived on the scene making contact with (the suspect) who was armed with a shotgun in the garage. Deputies convinced (the suspect) to drop the shotgun and safely placed him under arrest. I immediately observed the odor of an alcoholic substance emitting from (his) breath.”

The suspect reportedly admitted he “drank several shots of brandy (about two hours earlier) but had not smoked marijuana for approximately a month.”

Family members showed officers the additional cache of weapons and ammunition. A search conducted with consent also turned up marijuana and a large amount of drug paraphernalia, the affidavit says.

The suspect has been charged with:

Seven counts of transaction of dangerous weapon by a class II restricted person, as a third-degree felony

Two counts of transaction of dangerous weapon by a class II restricted person, as a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The suspect was ordered held without bail.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the suspect’s name to protect his family’s privacy.

If you or someone you know is suffering a mental health crisis get help 24/7 at the Utah Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK.