Iron County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

IRON COUNTY, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Tony Parra, 29, was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Pachea Trail in Cedar City, said a Facebook post. It is unknown where he was heading; it is believed he was on foot.

Parra is described as Caucasian/Hispanic, and is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and freckles, the post said.

Anyone who sees Parra or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 435-867-7500.