Ivins man earns prison term for wife’s murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ivins man found guilty last month of his wife’s shooting murder has been sentenced to prison.

Steven Timothy Smith, 59, had been charged after the May 21, 2021, fatal shooting of Shawntell Smith, 49. According to Smith’s probable cause statement, he shot his wife after she said she was leaving their marriage.

Two of the couple’s children rushed in, but could not save their mother. Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety officers arrived at the scene to find Shawntell deceased from several bullet wounds.

Police said Smith waived his Miranda Rights and informed officers he was angry with his wife after she informed him she was leaving him. He allegedly told officers he left the residence and withdrew a large sum of money. When he returned, he said, he told anyone who was not family to leave the home.

Smith was booked into the Washington County jail, where he remained throughout his trial.

On Thursday, Judge Jeffery Wilcox sentenced Smith to 15 years to life in Utah State Prison, adding he would recommend to the Board of Pardons that Smith remain in prison for the rest of his life.