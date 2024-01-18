Jill Biden at Hunter High

Hunter High Wolverines “On Tuesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was joined by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Utah’s First Lady, Abby Cox, atto celebrate educators and highlight the importance of educator wellness,” the school district noted online Wednesday with more than a dozen photographs of the visit to the West Valley City school.

“As a teacher for more than 40 years, Dr. Biden understands the struggles and successes that can occur in the classroom.

“She applauded the educators for their dedication to their chosen profession, and commended Principal Ryan Oaks for creating a successful work environment for the teachers and students.”

Hunter High School features several programs meant to encourage and cultivate student and educator wellness, including a mentoring program that pairs new teachers with a mentor; a social morale committee of peers focused on providing support for Hunter High School staff; and mental health-focused professional development days.