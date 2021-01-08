Jon Huntsman criticizes Trump after siege on Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Jon Huntsman had harsh words for President Donald Trump on Thursday after the siege on the U.S. Capitol the day before.

The former Utah governor and onetime GOP presidential candidate tweeted Thursday afternoon:

“Our republic was built to be protected and nurtured by citizens of decency, integrity and above all else, selflessness. Our light has been dimmed by repeated reckless behavior encouraged by our President, who has shown time and again he cares more about his own ego and interests than in building trust in our ever-fragile institutions of democracy. This anguishing period of history will pass, but it should motivate us and deepen our resolve to lock arms in the spirit of our nation’s founding motto — E Pluribus Unum, where despite our differences, we are one as inheritors of America’s promise, always striving to make a more perfect union with equal justice and opportunity for all.

“Where there has been distress, let’s recognize the light built into the American design, which is only as bright as we the people make it. As one who has served Republicans and Democrats, even those I never voted for. As a father of two active-duty naval officers, I know the joy and sacrifice of service and recognize that it is within each one of us to step forward in our own way. To strengthen families and communities big and small while remembering that the secret of America has always been our ability to repair our faults.”

For his part, Trump released a video message Thursday night, saying a new administration would take office Jan. 20, without mentioning Democrat President-elect Joe Biden by name.