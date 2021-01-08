Utah’s Dr. Angela Dunn receives COVID-19 vaccine

UTAH, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“It was necessary for her to get the vaccine so she can administer it to others,” said a tweet from the State of Utah COVID-19 Response.

In a video that can be seen below, Dunn says: “I am at the Utah Public Health Laboratory and I got my first dose of the COVID vaccine. By me getting vaccinated, it allows me to participate in vaccination clinics across the state, and help others get vaccinated as well.

“So the vaccine went through extensive trials with the FDA and different companies, and it is proven to be safe and effective. It is so important for people who can get the vaccine to get it, so we protect the most vulnerable people in our society and stop this pandemic. However, I’m still going to wear a mask and I’m still going to physically distance, because that’s what we all need to continue doing until we get at least 70 to 80% of our population vaccinated.”

The video did not say which vaccine Dunn was given.

The Utah Department of Health reported Thursday that vaccine doses administered number 68,030. Some of that number are required second doses.