Jury trial for Chad Daybell set for November

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A jury trial date is now scheduled for Chad Daybell for his alleged involvement in the killings of three people, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

During a scheduling conference Wednesday morning for 52-year-old Daybell, the trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 8 and last about five weeks.

Daybell did not appear during the hearing over Zoom and was represented by his attorney John Prior. Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Linsdey Blake appeared on behalf of the state.

Daybell pleaded not guilty at an arraignment earlier this month to every charge against him. In May, a Fremont County grand jury indicted Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell for various crimes, including first-degree murder for the deaths of Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow — Lori’s two children.

Chad Daybell is also facing financial-related crimes for a life insurance policy that increased shortly before Tammy’ Daybell’s death.

Lori Daybell’s case is on hold after District Judge Steven Boyce Boyce put a stay or temporary pause on the case after a psychologist deemed her not competent for legal proceedings. Lori was committed to the Department of Health and Welfare to undergo restorative mental health treatment.