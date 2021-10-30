Juvenile arrested after allegedly assaulting Ogden officers on shots-fired response

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police spent much of the night at an Ogden residence after responding to a shots-fired call, then encountering people who reportedly assaulted officers.

Lt. John Cox, Ogden City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the officers were not injured, but he was not sure of the exact nature of the assaults.

One person, a juvenile, has been taken into custody, and is expected to face initial charges of assault against an officer and intoxication.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna be the tech bureau or the gang unit, one of those two units is going to continue to investigate,” Cox said.

Police responded to the scene, in the area of 900 East and 24th St. (near Quincy Avenue), at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the police log.

Responding officers found a large number of people, apparently attending a house party, at the location. Cox said he didn’t know how many.

“It was a lot,” he said. “We tried to take some juveniles into custody that ended up assaulting officers, and ended up barricading themselves into a home.”

Ultimately, Cox said, “We ended up getting everyone else out safely. No one was injured.” Officers were on the scene, questioning people, collecting evidence, and “wrapping up the scene” until approximately 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Cox said.

The investigation will determine whether other people will face charges, he said, adding he did not know the exact age of the juvenile arrested.

Cox said no one was injured, and at this point, officers aren’t sure if the original shots-fired call involved the party scene or anyone who had been at the party.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.