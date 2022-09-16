Juvenile male in extremely critical condition after Midvale shooting; police say it may be gang-related

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are on the scene Thursday night of what they believe is a possible gang-related shooting.

Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired near 648 W. Wasatch St. around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a teen in extremely critical condition.

“There were two vehicles that fled the scene, so there are multiple suspects,” said Unified Police Detective Arnold Bennett. “At this time we do not believe there’s a threat to the public.”

According to Bennett, the shooting appeared to be targeted, but he stressed that it was early in the investigation and available information was “vague.”

While some officers gathered physical evidence at the shooting scene, others fanned out through the neighborhood in search of witnesses and possible surveillance video.

Gephardt Daily will update the breaking story as more information is made available.