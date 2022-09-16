Police: Man arrested in West Valley City after threat to shoot up former workplace unless given $15K

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old man was booked into a Salt Lake County jail this week after police say he threatened to return to his former work site and “shoot up the place” unless he was given $15,000.

Rhuan Campbell was charged on suspicion of:

Threat of terrorism, a third-degree felony

Possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor

“A/P (arrested person) called his former employer demanding $15,000 or else he was going to come to the company and shoot up the place,” says Campbell’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the West Valley City Police Department.

“A/P made multiple threats and stated that he had 17 rounds and would use them on everyone if he did not have his money by sundown. A/P also stated that he has been in trouble before and will return to prison but is taking the victims with him.”

The name of the workplace was not released.

Campbell was stopped by WVCPD officers “en route to the company and was taken into custody, with a loaded firearm within reach of the vehicle he was operating,” the statement says.

A judge ordered Campbell held without bail.