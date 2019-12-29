Juveniles find human remains in Cedar City drainage tunnel

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles found human remains in a drainage tunnel that that runs underneath Interstate 15 in Cedar City Saturday afternoon.

“At approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Cedar City Police Department were summoned to a drainage tunnel that runs underneath I-15,” said a news release from police department spokesman Lt. Jimmy Roden. “Officers were called there in reference to the discovery of human remains. The remains were discovered by two juveniles who had been walking through the area. They reported the discovery to their parents who then called the police.”

Investigators from the Cedar City Police department along with representatives from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner recovered the skeletal remains Sunday, the news release said.

“The remains were found to be in an advanced state of decomposition,” the news release said. “Investigators were unable to even determine a gender at this point in the investigation. The remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.”

Additional information will be provided after the autopsy has been completed, the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.