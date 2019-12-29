West Wendover’s first marijuana dispensary officially opens Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — West Wendover’s first marijuana dispensary will officially open for business Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

News of the opening was announced by way of a statement posted Sunday afternoon on the Deep Roots Harvest Facebook page.

“The wait is officially over,” the statement said. “We are happy to announce that our West Wendover location will open tomorrow from 8a – 8p.”

The dispensary had been waiting final approval for opening by Nevada’s Department of Taxation, after numerous delays.

Back on Nov. 21, the Facebook page posted: “Deep Roots Harvest asked us to pass on that the opening has been delayed pending state approval. Although we anticipate the length of delay to be brief, the duration is unknown at this time. We will update as we have further information.”

The decision to sell recreational marijuana in West Wendover was made back in November 2018 in a 3-2 vote by the City Council.

At that time, it was announced that the first legal pot shop would likely open for business in the summer of 2019.

Deep Roots Harvest, which has dispensaries in Mesquite and Las Vegas, will employee 45 people in West Wendover.

West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona, a long time supporter of legal recreational marijuana sales, has said the measure will not only bring jobs to the tiny gambling town on the Utah-Nevada border, but also millions of dollars in revenue.

Corona confirmed Deep Roots’ opening Sunday afternoon with a statement posted on Facebook.

“After over a month of waiting on state permits, Deep Roots will finally be opening this week,” he said.