Kane Co. Sheriff: More remains found, confirmed those of Courtney Townsend

CEDAR MOUNTAIN, Kane County, Utah, May 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kane County Sheriff‘s Department has announced that human remains located on May 8 of this year were those of Courtney Lynne Townsend, who was 32 when she was last seen.

The location of the newly found remains was about a mile from where some of Townsend’s remains had been found in May of 2024, the Sheriff’s statement says. They new discovery was reported by a hunter.

A deputy responded to the site of the newly found remains, and retrieved them, the Monday news release says. The following day, SAR volunteers, deputies and detectives searched the area for any additional remains. None were located.

The recently recovered remains were transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were confirmed to be from Townsend, the release says.

“The items did not provide any additional clues regarding the death of Ms. Townsend.”

Earlier discoveries

Officials first became concerned in late 2022 after a burned out car, taken without permission from Townsend’s mother, was found near a Kane County campground.

About six months later, on May 27 of last year, human remains were located by an ATV rider on Cedar Mountain.

The remains were later confirmed, by use of dental records, to be those of Townsend.