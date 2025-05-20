Hogle Zoo welcomes porcupette



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo has announced the arrival of a baby North American porcupine, also called a porcupette, born on April 27 to zoo residents Blackberry (mom) and Barton (dad.)

“Weighing just over two pounds at birth, the healthy porcupette is nursing and starting to eat solid foods,” says the birth announcement, issued Monday.

“It may take up to six months before Hogle Zoo’s team can identify if the porcupette is male or female.”

The birth, which occurred naturally in the Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah exhibit, is a milestone since about 40% of first-time porcupine births result in stillbirth, the zoo news release says.

Porcupettes are born with soft quills that harden within hours and can move about and defend themselves shortly after birth.

Guests may see Blackberry and the porcupette in Wild Utah. Depending on their needs, they may be spending time in their indoor or outdoor habitat.

“The porcupette will remain with Blackberry for at least the next eight months before transferring to another facility to serve as an ambassador for its species,” the release says.

The porcupette’s arrival is an important contribution to the North American porcupine Species Survival Plan (SSP), a collaborative program through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that supports healthy, sustainable populations under human care, the release says.

