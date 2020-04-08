Spanish Fork police searching for missing teens who left without ‘vital medications’

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police are searching for two teens last seen Monday.

Jacoby Jenks, 17, of Spanish Fork and Phebe Harris, 16, of Mount Pleasant were last seen at approximately 7 p.m. at their respective residences, said a Facebook post from Spanish Fork Police Department. Both left without their vital medications, the post said.

It is believed the two are possibly together driving a blue 2002 Saturn LW300 station wagon with Utah license plate 51AR4. The plate has veterans’ army decals.

Anyone who sees the teens or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Grover at Spanish Fork PD at 801-804-4700.