Kearns fire kills one, injures second in basement blaze

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene of a fatal fire in Kearns Thursday morning.

Patrick Costin, spokesman from the Unified Fire Authority, confirmed one resident, a 42-year-old man, perished in the fire, in a basement at 4340 W. 5335 South. A second resident escaped with minor injuries. A dog also died in the fire.

First responders were called to the scene at 9:20 a.m. with reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a basement window.

Costin said he had no on the cause of the fire, or the amount of damage done.

