Kearns fire kills one, injures second in basement blaze

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire in Kearns on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene of a fatal fire in Kearns Thursday morning.

Patrick Costin, spokesman from the Unified Fire Authority, confirmed one resident, a 42-year-old man, perished in the fire, in a basement at 4340 W. 5335 South. A second resident escaped with minor injuries. A dog also died in the fire.

First responders were called to the scene at 9:20 a.m. with reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a basement window.

Costin said he had no on the cause of the fire, or the amount of damage done.

Gephardt Daily will share more information as the story develops.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here