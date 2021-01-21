Known gang members arrested after 3 drive-by shootings at same Salt Lake City home, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two known gang members are in custody after police say the pair carried out three drive by shootings at the same home within two hours Wednesday night.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Cracroft told Gephardt Daily officers were investigating two previous drive by shootings at a residence near 1560 West 500 South just before 11 p.m. when they witnessed a third shooting take place.

Officers attempted a traffic stop when the suspects drove off, leading police on a chase which ended near 200 North and State Street, a couple of blocks south of the State Capitol.

Cracroft said the suspects jumped from the car, which they had either “crashed or disabled” and ran east toward City Creek Canyon.

A blood hound was called in to track the suspects, one of whom was found “hiding in a crevice in Memory Grove,” Cracroft said.

Both suspects were taken into custody and appeared to be intoxicated, according to Cracroft. Investigators say one of them is just 17-years-old.

A weapon was recovered in the aftermath of the shootings and Cracroftt said crime scene investigators would attempt to match the gun to the bullets fired in the earlier drive-byes.

No one was wounded in the Wednesday night shootings.

Police said the suspects would either be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail or in a juvenile detention facility.

Charges in the case have yet to be determined.