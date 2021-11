DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A large-scale escape drill will be held at Utah State Prison Friday.

“The Utah Department of Corrections will be conducting a large-scale escape drill at the State Prison in Draper from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said a statement from Draper City.

“This will include possible noise (escape siren) and increased personnel activity.”

Residents of neighboring communities are being asked not to call 911.