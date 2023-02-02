Layton City Police: Pedestrian struck, critically injured by garbage truck after ‘darting’ into traffic

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was struck by a garbage truck and critically injured Thursday morning in Layton.

The incident happened at 1100 West & State Route 193. North Davis Fire also responded to the scene.

The age of the victim is 18 or 19, Lt. Travis Lyman, Layton City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

The man’s car was stopped at the side of the road on westbound SR-193 near 1100 West, Lyman said. The garbage truck was on the same roadway, also headed west.

“The man had gotten out of his car, and as the truck went by, the man darted into the road,” Lyman said. “We are still trying to determine why he ended out in traffic like that.”

The injured man was picked up by an AirMed helicopter, and transported to the University of Utah Hospital.

The victim suffered “life-threatening” injuries, Lyman said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.