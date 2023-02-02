Woman shot by law enforcement agents in Iron County facing charges

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The woman shot by law enforcement agents in Iron County is now facing charges based on her exchange with officers.

A statement from the Iron County Attorney’s Office says county resident Shawna Owens, 37, has been charged on suspicion of:

One count of aggravated assault

Three counts of felony discharge of a firearm

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol

Alcohol restricted river

Officers from the Iron County Sheriff‘s Office and Enoch Police responded on Sunday, Jan. 29, on a report of a suspicious person with a firearm in the area of 4680 N. 2500 West, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office statement says.

“Officers were notified by the reporting party that a person in a vehicle pointed a gun at him,” it says. “As officers arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and began to give commands to the occupant, identified as Shawna Owens, to exit the vehicle.

“While commands were being given, Owens pointed a black pistol in the direction of multiple officers. Officers ordered Owens to put her weapon down and exit the vehicle multiple times.

“During the incident, Owens raised the firearm in the direction of an officer. Officers then fired multiple times at Owens. Owens was struck by the gunfire.”

Officers provided emergency medical care, the statement says. The woman was airlifted by Life Flight to St. George Regional Hospital, says an earlier statement issued by the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Critical Incident Task Force, the investigating agency.

The woman was reported to be in stable condition by the day after her arrival at the hospital.

“During a preliminary investigation of the incident, two spend .22 caliber shell casings were found inside the vehicle from Owens’ firearm,” says the update from the Iron County Attorney‘s Office. “The investigation into the officers’ use of force remains ongoing.”

Charging documents are not yet filed in the online court documents system, and it is unclear whether Owens has been released from the hospital.