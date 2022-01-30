Layton man charged with felony child endangerment after runaway found at his residence

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man was booked into jail Thursday after he was found to be harboring a 13-year-old runaway at his residence.

Edgar Urrutia-Gonzales, 22, was arrested on charges including three felonies.

“On January 27, 2022, I obtained information on the current location of a 13-year-old juvenile female who was a runaway from Layton City,” says Urrutia-Gonzales’ affidavit, filed by an officer of the Layton City Police Department.

“When officers made contact at the residence, the odor of burnt marijuana could be smelled on the threshold of the residence with the door and windows shut. When the suspect answered the door, the odor was stronger and could be smelled coming from inside the residence.”

The suspect was not cooperative in telling officers the runaway girl was in the residence, the LCPD statement says.

“As he was detained, two 9-year-old juvenile females were also inside the residence. A search warrant was obtained for the home. The juvenile runaway was at the residence.”

During the search, officers located drug paraphernalia in Urrutia-Gonzales’ room, the probable cause statement says.

“The suspect’s door was open and unlocked, allowed reasonable access by anyone living in the house to his room.

“During an interview with the suspect, he admitted that he knew the 13-year-old ran away from home and he made no effort to reach out to her parents or law enforcement. The suspect also admitted that he smokes marijuana and had recently smoked marijuana as recently as two days ago. He told me that he and the 13-year-old juvenile smoked the marijuana together.”

Urrutia-Gonzales faces charges of:

Three counts of endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Urrutia-Gonzales was confirmed to be an illegal alien who was deported in 2019 and would likely flee the area to avoid prosecution, the officer wrote. For that reason, it was ordered the suspect be held without bail.