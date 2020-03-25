Layton police ID victims killed in collision after brief police pursuit of 1 involved driver

LAYTON, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials with the Layton City Police Department have identified the two people killed in a car collision Tuesday night.

The dead are 30-year-old Jared Facer and 51 year-old Danae Stevens. Both were residents of Layton.

Police say the accident happened after Facer, heading southbound on U.S. 89, crossed into the northbound lane, and his vehicle collided with that of Stevens. The accident happened minutes after police ended a brief pursuit of Facer.

At 10:58 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence near 1200 E. 2450 North, the LCPD statement says.

“It was reported that the man who lived there was yelling, damaging property, and had locked himself in a bedroom with a gun. The caller was concerned the man would hurt himself.

“As officers were responding, the caller reported that the man had left in a silver car.”

A responding officer saw the car leaving the area and began following as more information was gathered, the police statement says.

“After following for nearly a minute, the officer turned on his lights to pull the car over near Antelope Drive on Hwy 89,” it says. says. “The driver immediately sped away southbound on Hwy 89. The officer and supervisor quickly confirmed on the radio that the officer would not give chase, and the officer turned off his lights less than 20 seconds after turning them on. The traffic stop was

terminated at 11:06 p.m.”

The officer continued driving south on U.S. 89 while while relaying information to dispatch about the vehicle description, and then turned west onto Oak Hills Drive, the statement says.

At 11:08 p.m., Layton dispatch received a report of a car crash and fire on U.S. 89 near Tanglewood Drive, the statement says. One vehicle involved was the one police had been following minutes earlier before ending the pursuit.

Lt. Brady Fitzpatrick, Layton Police Department, told Gephardt Daily Tuesday night that the male victim was ejected from the Mazda.

“For an unknown reason, the driver of that car moved over into the northbound lanes and collided head on with a Kia SUV traveling northbound,” the LCPD statement says. “The drivers of both cars passed away at the scene.”