LDS Church: 19-year-old sister missionary passes away in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday a 19-year-old sister missionary from Mesa, Arizona has passed away in Texas.

“With sadness, we share news of the passing of a young sister missionary serving in the Texas Houston East Mission,” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff in a statement. “Sister Katharine Pindar, age 19, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away overnight in her sleep following a brief illness.”

The exact cause of her death is undetermined, the statement said.

No other details were provided.

“We are mindful of her family and loved ones and pray they will feel comfort and peace at this extremely difficult time,” the statement added.