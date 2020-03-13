Life about to change in Salt Lake County; dozens of facilities to close in fight against COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Life in Salt Lake County is about to change, as dozens of facilities used by tens of thousands of Utahns are closing down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Salt Lake County emergency managers detailed the closings, which include senior centers, recreation centers, libraries, arts and other cultural facilities, including Clark Planetarium and Discovery Gateway.

The county’s statement is as follows:

Salt Lake County senior centers, recreation centers, libraries, arts and cultural facilities, the equestrian center, and the Clark Planetarium will be closed as of Friday, March 13, until further notice amid concerns about preventing a widespread coronavirus outbreak in Salt Lake County.

Additionally, Discovery Gateway, a Salt Lake County facility, will close as well.

Although there are currently no active COVID-19 cases in Salt Lake County, the county is taking precautionary measures to prevent potential spread of the disease.

Today, Utah Governor Herbert recommended that mass gatherings exceeding 100 people be cancelled as of Monday — yet concerns of many patrons have led the county to implement that recommendation starting Friday.

A full listing of facilities closed will be available shortly on the Salt Lake County website, slco.org.

CDC recommends that everyone do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat. Individuals and communities should familiarize themselves with recommendations to protect themselves and their communities from getting and spreading respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Older people and people with severe chronic conditions should take special precautions because they are at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.

For more information: www.cdc.gov.

The Salt Lake County Health Department, in coordination with the Center for Disease Control and the Utah Department of Health will continue to monitor his health crisis and will modify its recommendations going forward.

Members of the public who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus should call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line: 800-456-7707.​