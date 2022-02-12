LDS Church announces limited in-person attendance for upcoming general conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes to the 192nd Annual General Conference, including a limited number of tickets so people can attend in person.

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Conferences were completely closed to the public due to health precautions and ongoing construction at Temple Square.

“In-person attendance at the general conference sessions will be limited due to the extensive construction taking place on and around Temple Square; however, a limited number of tickets will be distributed to stakes and districts in the United States and Canada,” says a statement released on LDSNewsroom.com.

“Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.”

As usual, Conference will be available for remote viewing.

“The conference will be broadcast on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and other media,” the statement says.

The news statement also invited “all women and young women (including those who turn 12 in 2022) to participate in a ‘Women’s Session of General Conference,’ which will be held the evening of Saturday, April 2.”

General sessions for all will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, it says.

Messages delivered during conference will be published on the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

The announcement was signed by LDS Church Pres Russell M. Nelson and his first and second counselors, Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring.