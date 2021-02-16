LDS Church announces location of Syracuse Utah Temple

SYRACUSE, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Syracuse Utah Temple.

“This temple, which President Russell M. Nelson announced in April 2020, will be located on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 89,000 square feet. A groundbreaking date has not been set.”

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Syracuse, temples have been announced in Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Taylorsville and Tooele Valley. Temples in Layton and Saratoga Springs are currently under construction.