Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces reduction in number of missionaries in Liberia

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday it is reducing the number of missionaries in Liberia.

The decision has been made due to economic conditions in Liberia and concerns about adequate supplies, said LDS Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff by way of a statement.

“Over the next few days, 23 young missionaries who were nearing their scheduled departure date will return home,” the statement said. “Eight other missionaries who were preparing to arrive in the mission have been temporarily reassigned to other missions. The remaining 99 missionaries in the Liberia Monrovia Mission have adequate supplies.”

The Church will continue to closely monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, the statement said.

“We pray for the people in Liberia as they navigate the economic situation in their country,” the statement added.

Multiple outlets are reporting the West African country, which borders Sierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire, is struggling with a gasoline shortage, due to an error in the accounting of fuel supplies in state-run tanks.