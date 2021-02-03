LDS Church Charities to provide 30M meals to children

Feb. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will provide 30 million meals to school children, officials said Wednesday.

“Hungry children need food,” said Elder Gerrit W. Gong, an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “With one humanitarian partner, we are delivering 30 million meals to school children in nine developing countries.”

That partner is Convoy of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit that provides food, supplies and humanitarian aid to impoverished populations worldwide, said a news release from the LDS Church. Latter-day Saint Charities is helping fund its school feeding programs.

“Our program method ensures the food being distributed is used in a responsible and strategic way that invests in the lives of those eating and does not create dependency or hurt local markets,” said Convoy of Hope Procurement Director Paul Holzer.

Another partner in the process is Feed My Starving Children, an organization that provides the meals that Convoy of Hope distributes. The organization develops nutrition-based food assistance for the developing world.

The United Nations predicted in July 2020 that COVID disruptions could push an additional 130 million people into chronic hunger, the news release said.

“While only a start, our humanitarian contributions are ongoing, needed and welcomed in vulnerable areas such as Somalia, Yemen, DR Congo, Haiti, and Zimbabwe, and in conflict regions in Syria, Yemen, South Sudan, DR Congo and Africa’s Sahel region, among others,” Gong said.

Latter-day Saint Charities will continue to work with its humanitarian partners to provide critical help and access to nutritious food for vulnerable children, the news release said.