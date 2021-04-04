LDS Church officials share 2020 statistics; numbers fluctuate since 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released its 2020 statistical report, which shows trends for the numbers of church memberships, missionaries, temples and more.

A comparison with the 2019 statistical report shows some fluctuations likely based on the the impact of the global pandemic.

Here’s the change between 2019 and 2020 reports:

Church units

  • Stakes: Up by 26
  • Missions: Up by 6
  • Districts: Down by 5
  • Wards and Branches: Up by 196

Membership

  • Total membership: Up by 98,627
  • New children on record: Down by 28,826
  • Converts baptized: Down by 122,905

Missionaries

Full-time missionaries: Down by 15,202

Church service missionaries: Down 806

Temples:

Temples in operation: Up by 1

Source: LDS Church newsroom

