LDS Church president announces 18 new temples as general conference concludes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday announced plans to build 18 new temples in several countries.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples during the final session of the LDS Church’s October 2022 general conference in downtown Salt Lake City.

“[Any temple] is his house,” Nelson said. “It is filled with his power. Let us never lose sight of what the Lord is doing for us now. He is making his temples more accessible. He is accelerating the pace at which we are building temples. He is increasing our ability to help gather Israel. He is also making it easier for each of us to become spiritually refined.”

New temples are scheduled to be built in the following locations:

Busan, Korea

Naga, Philippines

Santiago, Philippines

Eket, Nigeria

Chiclayo, Peru

Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina

Londrina, Brazil

Riberão Prêto, Brazil

Huehuetenango, Guatemala

Jacksonville, Florida

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Prosper, Texas

Lone Mountain, Nevada

Tacoma, Washington

Cuernavaca, Mexico

Pachuca, Mexico

Toluca, Mexico

Tula, Mexico

Since becoming LDS Church president, Nelson has announced 118 new temples, according to a news release. The church currently has 168 operating temples, with plans for another 68 announced, 41 under construction, and five undergoing renovation.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the most sacred places of worship on earth, the news release states. The primary purpose of temples is for church members to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors, the release states.