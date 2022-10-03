UHP: 1 killed in crash on I-15 near Kanarraville in Washington County

KANARRAVILLE, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal accident on Interstate 15 has closed the freeway’s southbound lanes about eight miles south of Kanarraville in Washington County.

The section of southbound I-15 was expected to be closed for about two to three hours following the 5 p.m. Sunday crash, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Motorists are being asked to used an alternate route.

in a tweet Sunday evening, UHP said the crash included a fatality.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.