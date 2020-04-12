LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson shares Easter message of hope

"He is Not Here: for He is Risen" On this glorious Easter Sunday, I invite you to find joy in one of the most significant of all scriptural phrases: “He is not here: for he is risen” (Matthew 28:6).Given by angelic messengers near an empty tomb, this proclamation declared that the Lord Jesus Christ had overcome death through His Atonement and Resurrection. Later He appeared to His Apostles and charged His followers to declare their witness to the world that He lives.As followers of the Lord Jesus Christ in these, the latter days, we have also been charged with testifying of the realities of the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection. Easter Sunday gives each of us a personal opportunity to discover His sacrifice, embrace His teachings, and share His joy.On this most special of days, I encourage you to look for ways to share your testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ. Despite our current circumstances, we can still share the joyful news that He lives!Dear friends, I know that He lives. And because He lives we, too, can know “peace in this world, and eternal life in the world to come” (Doctrine and Covenants 59:23). #HearHim Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Friday, April 10, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a message of hope on his social media accounts Easter morning.

