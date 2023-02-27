LDS Church: Teen missionary stabbed while serving Colombia mission

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has confirmed that a teenage missionary serving in the Colombia Cali mission was stabbed while he and his companion were being robbed.

“Early Friday morning, they were attacked in the street and one missionary was stabbed in the neck,” the LDS Church statement says.

“Elder Maxwell Fish, age 19, of San Antonio, Texas, is listed in serious but stable condition, after undergoing multiple surgeries. His companion was not physically harmed and is receiving counseling.

“Other missionaries in the vicinity of this crime have been moved out of the area as a precaution. Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families, that they may be strengthened and healed during this difficult time.”

