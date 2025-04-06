LDS Church to build Spanish Fork Temple, 14 others worldwide

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints @2025 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — During the concluding session of the April 2025 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 15 new temples, including one in Spanish Fork.

Spanish Fork’s will be the ninth LDS Temple in Utah County.

The full list of locations follows:

  • Reynosa, Mexico
  • Chorrillos, Peru
  • Rivera, Uruguay
  • Campo Grande, Brazil
  • Porto, Portugal
  • Uyo, Nigeria
  • San Jose del Monte, Philippines
  • Nouméa, New Caledonia
  • Liverpool, Australia
  • Caldwell, Idaho
  • Flagstaff, Arizona
  • Rapid City, South Dakota
  • Greenville, South Carolina
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Spanish Fork, Utah

Nelson, 100, has announced 200 temples since he became president in 2018.

Today’s announcement brings the total number of temples — operating, under construction, or announced — to 382.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here