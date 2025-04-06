LDS Church to build Spanish Fork Temple, 14 others worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — During the concluding session of the April 2025 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 15 new temples, including one in Spanish Fork.

Spanish Fork’s will be the ninth LDS Temple in Utah County.

The full list of locations follows:

Reynosa, Mexico

Chorrillos, Peru

Rivera, Uruguay

Campo Grande, Brazil

Porto, Portugal

Uyo, Nigeria

San Jose del Monte, Philippines

Nouméa, New Caledonia

Liverpool, Australia

Caldwell, Idaho

Flagstaff, Arizona

Rapid City, South Dakota

Greenville, South Carolina

Norfolk, Virginia

Spanish Fork, Utah

Nelson, 100, has announced 200 temples since he became president in 2018.

Today’s announcement brings the total number of temples — operating, under construction, or announced — to 382.