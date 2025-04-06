LDS Church to build Spanish Fork Temple, 14 others worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — During the concluding session of the April 2025 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 15 new temples, including one in Spanish Fork.
Spanish Fork’s will be the ninth LDS Temple in Utah County.
The full list of locations follows:
- Reynosa, Mexico
- Chorrillos, Peru
- Rivera, Uruguay
- Campo Grande, Brazil
- Porto, Portugal
- Uyo, Nigeria
- San Jose del Monte, Philippines
- Nouméa, New Caledonia
- Liverpool, Australia
- Caldwell, Idaho
- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Rapid City, South Dakota
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Spanish Fork, Utah
Nelson, 100, has announced 200 temples since he became president in 2018.
Today’s announcement brings the total number of temples — operating, under construction, or announced — to 382.