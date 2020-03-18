LDS Church updates quake damage report to Salt Lake Temple, including Angel Moroni statue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter is providing new information on the extent of damage to the Salt Lake Temple after the area was rocked by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff, a released the following update early Wednesday afternoon:

“This morning at 7:09 a.m., MDT, Salt Lake City experienced a 5.7 magnitude earthquake,” Woodruff said. “No injuries have been reported to Church employees.

“Until further notice, all Church headquarter facilities are closed to evaluate the safety of our buildings.

“The Salt Lake Temple, which is undergoing a seismic upgrade, sustained minor damage during Wednesday’s morning earthquake,” Woodruff said.

“The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue fell off, and there is minor displacement of some of the Temple’s smaller spire stones.

“No workers were injured and crews on the job site have been sent home for the day, and a full assessment is underway to determine needs moving forward, Woodruff said.

“This event emphasizes why this project is so necessary to preserve this historic building and create a safer environment for all patrons and visitors.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as events warrant.