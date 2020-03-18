Utah Red Cross sets up evacuation center after 5.7 earthquake

UTAH, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Red Cross has set up an evacuation center in response to the 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Magna Wednesday morning.

A press release from the Utah Red Cross said the following:

“In response to the 5.7 magnitude earthquake this morning in northern Utah, the Red Cross is fully mobilized to assist when and where needed with additional resources on standby as needed.”

A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Valley Junior High School at 4295 S. 3200 West, in West Valley City.

“In addition, we are fully engaged with county and state officials to ensure a coordinated response,” the press release said. “Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions will also be in place to protect the health and well-being of responders and those that have been displaced.”

With the continuation of aftershocks and the possibility of additional earthquake activity, the Red Cross offers safety tips via its Earthquake Mobile App available for free download in the App store or text GETQUAKE TO 9099. For real time updates and more preparedness information follow the Red Cross on Facebook or Twitter.