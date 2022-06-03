LDS Church will soon allow temple attendance without appointment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Leaders of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced a change geared to help members resume regular worship in temples.

A Friday morning news release from the Church points out that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became necessary for members “to exclusively schedule appointments to attend a House of the Lord.”

Despite the advantages setting an appointment provides, there are times when members would like to attend a temple without having to schedule in advance, and that’s what has prompted the upcoming change.