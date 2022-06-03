LDS Church will soon allow temple attendance without appointment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Leaders of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced a change geared to help members resume regular worship in temples.
A Friday morning news release from the Church points out that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became necessary for members “to exclusively schedule appointments to attend a House of the Lord.”
Despite the advantages setting an appointment provides, there are times when members would like to attend a temple without having to schedule in advance, and that’s what has prompted the upcoming change.
An email will go out to Church members to let them know when the option to attend the temple nearest to them without an appointment will begin.