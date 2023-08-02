LDS missionary dies in Philippines

PHILIPPINES, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that one of its missionaries serving in the Philippines has died.

“Elder Papa Fe’iloaki, 22, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in a hospital in the Philippines,” the LDS Church statement says.

“Elder Fe’iloaki, from Tonga, had been serving as a missionary since June 2022. He was serving in the Philippines Olongapo Mission at the time of his passing.

“Elder Fe’iloaki was admitted to the hospital with a fever and pneumonia and passed away a short time later. At this time, a cause of his symptoms and death is being determined.

“We express our deepest sympathies and love to Elder Fe’iloaki’s family and friends and to his fellow missionaries who have served at his side for the past 13 months. We pray each will feel the Savior’s comfort and strength during this difficult time.”