UTAH, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement as a storm that earlier put Salt Lake and adjoining counties on a severe thunderstorm alert moves north.

That weather front is now sending wind and rain through Davis and Weber counties, and heading into Box Elder County.

“A special weather statement has been issued for Ogden UT, Layton UT and Roy UT until 5:45 p.m.,” the latest tweet says.

To see updates as they are issued, click here.