LDS missionary from Democratic Republic of the Congo dies

IVORY COAST, West Africa, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Democratic Republic of Congo has died, officials said Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of a young missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan East Mission,” said a statement from LDS Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

“Elder Tshiama Anaclet Tshiama, age 24, from Luputa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.”

Shortly after waking up in the morning, Tshiama was found unresponsive by his companion. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

“His cause of death remains unknown at this time, but preliminary reports suggest it is the result of an undiagnosed medical condition,” the statement said. “Funeral plans are still being finalized. We send our love to Elder Tshiama’s family and to all those who served alongside him during his missionary service and pray they will feel the peace of the Savior’s love during this difficult time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.