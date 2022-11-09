Police: Teens in blackface, prisoner costumes at Cedar City Walmart committed no crimes

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police say no crimes were committed when three teenagers in blackface and wearing prison uniforms as costumes visited Walmart on Halloween.

Police and school district officials have concluded their investigations into the teenagers’ actions inside Walmart at 1330 S. Providence Center Drive. Cellphone video captured by an offended patron was posted to TikTok and quickly spread to other social media platforms.

Some of the teens shown in the video are wearing costumes, including the male prisoners in blackface and a white female in a police SWAT uniform. Online harassment was reported as commenters attempted to identify those involved, police said.

Police were notified of the incident and began investigating Nov. 1, according to a news release from the Cedar City Police Department.

“Investigators interviewed multiple subjects, collected videos and obtained other evidence,” but no crimes were committed, the release states.

The case also was reviewed by the Cedar City and Iron County attorneys offices, and both declined to prosecute, according to the news release.

“Both offices agreed with the investigative team that there is no evidence of any crime, and therefore, nothing to prosecute,” the release states.

“The Cedar City Police Department condemns the insensitive and inappropriate acts of those involved. We promote inclusivity and acceptance.”

Iron County School District also completed its investigation into the incident. Like police, school district officials began investigating Nov. 1 after the video began circulating social media.

“The investigation has definitively determined that the four male individuals prominently featured in the video are not students in a public education institution and the district has no recourse with those individuals,” according to a statement from the school district.

“The degree of participation of other individuals observed in the video who were identified as Iron County students was taken into consideration. Appropriate action, if warranted, has been taken with those individuals.”

District officials say potential discipline will not be released, as it’s part of a student’s record and protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

“The individuals were not part of any school function and the event occurred outside of school hours,” the news release states.

The video shared on social media shows the teenagers being confronted by an unseen patron who informs them their costumes constitute “a hate crime.”

“You guys are not going to get into a college,” the woman says. “You guys are not going to get any scholarships because this is a hate crime.”

One of the teens not in costume responds, “We all dropped out of high school. It’s OK.”

“I still don’t think it’s appropriate for you guys to be doing this,” the woman continues. “It’s really not funny.”

School district officials say the video led to online harassment of individuals not involved in the incident, including students at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain.

“The video has caused a significant disruption to the school environment of both high schools in Cedar City as well as another school in Utah County and adversely affected many students, including our minority populations,” the district’s statement continues.

“Iron County School District respects the First Amendment and supports an individual’s right to free speech. However, it also strongly denounces all forms of discrimination and racism whether those actions are on campus or off campus, in person or online.”

Access to support and resources for students who are struggling as a result of the incident are available at all Iron County schools, district officials said.

Alpine School District released a statement on the video after public comments on TikTok “incorrectly named a few Cedar Valley High School students and their families as participants,” it says.

“After an investigation in cooperation with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, we can confirm that this information is false,” the district statement continues. “Cedar Valley High School students were not involved in the video. Additionally, we are deeply concerned that some of our students have been targeted with hateful and slanderous comments and threats.”