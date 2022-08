WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire, named the Magpie Hill Fire, was reported Wednesday in Wasatch County, south of the town of Daniel.

“Magpie Hill Fire is determined to be caused by lightning,” says a statement from Utah Fire Info.

“The fire is estimated at 20 acres & burning in oak & sagebrush. Currently, there are no threats. Resources are on scene.”

