Lindon man dies after being rescued by ranger in Quail Creek State Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation has released the name of a man who died Wednesday after an incident at Quail Creek State Park a day earlier.

Doug M. Schaerrer, 80, from Lindon, died Wednesday at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, according to a news release. He was initially transported to the hospital on Tuesday after a park ranger pulled him from his sinking truck.

State Park Ranger Dylan Urban was dispatched to the boat ramp at Quail Creek State Park just after 4 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses reported that a man was stuck inside a truck pulling a trailered boat, the news release states. The vehicle was backing down the boat ramp and was becoming submerged in the water.

“Ranger Urban was able to break through the window of the truck and retrieve Schaerrer. Urban then performed CPR until additional emergency medical units responded to assist. Schaerrer was then transported to the hospital, where he later passed away,” the news release states.

Ranger Urban was taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts and injuries he received during the rescue.

He was released after a few hours and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to the friends and family impacted by this tragedy. Schaerrer’s family has requested that their privacy be honored at this time,” the news release says.

The incident is still under investigation.