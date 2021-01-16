Suspect, 22, arrested for allegedly beating, robbing man during melee in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele man was arrested and is facing a charge of aggravated robbery after police say he beat a man unconscious and took the man’s wallet while participating in a street fight.

Christopher Deangel Gomez, 22, has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred the night of January 8, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court in Tooele.

On that night, an officer with the Tooele City Police Department responded to a report of a fight in progress in the area of 105 N. Broadway Ave.

“Dispatch advised that there were approximately 50 people fighting in the street, and also advised that somebody was possibly stabbed at Quality Quik Stop,” the affidavit states.

“Upon arrival I met with an individual at Quality Quik Stop that was severely beaten, with blood coming from his face. The individual said that he was assaulted by two individuals.”

The officer reviewed the store’s surveillance footage and said in the statement that “you can see one male wearing a blue shirt with ’45’ on the back of it as being one of the assailants.”

Gomez, who fit the description, was located at a nearby bar and admitted to being involved in the assault, claiming that one of his friends was stabbed by the male he assaulted, the statement says.

The officer also stated that, after further review of the footage, Gomez is seen reaching into the pocket of the assaulted man mid-assault and grabbing something that appears to be a wallet- or phone-size item from the victim’s person.

“In the video you can see Mr. Gomez punch the male approximately 6 times, and kick/stomp on his head, torso, and legs approximately 8 times,” the statement says. “In the video you can see the assaulted male posturing with his arms while appearing to unconscious, indicative of severe head injury.

“After later speaking with the assaulted male at the hospital, he claimed that he should have a wallet, although a wallet was not found in any of his property. When Mr. Gomez was asked on 01/14/2021 if it was a wallet that he took from the male, he said. ‘It could’ve been.'”

Gomez was booked into Tooele County Jail on a no-bail hold.