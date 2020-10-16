Logan City police to conduct crosswalk enforcement next week

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City police will conduct crosswalk enforcement next week.

A Facebook post said Logan City Police Department will be performing crosswalk enforcement at 400 N. 400 East on Oct. 22 from 3-7 p.m.

“It’s the law to stop for pedestrians who are crossing the street,” the post said. “Utah law 41-6a-1002 requires the operator of a vehicle to yield the right of way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a crosswalk when the pedestrian is on the half of the roadway which the vehicle is traveling.”

In a school crosswalk, the operator of a vehicle approaching a school crosswalk must come to a complete stop at the school crosswalk if the crosswalk is occupied by a person, the post added. School crosswalks can be identified by multiple white painted bars across the roadway as opposed to a standard marked crosswalk with only two painted lines across the roadway.