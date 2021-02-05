Logan man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man has been arrested on multiple felony sexually exploitation of a minor charges after allegedly sending explicit messages and images to a 15-year-old boy on Facebook.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Logan said Bradley Drew Sorenson, 55, is facing charges of:

Enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony

Nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

On Nov. 23, an officer began investigating an Internet Crimes Against Children case, the statement said. The case was submitted via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline by Facebook. In the NCMEC report, Facebook provided the names and emails associated with the Facebook accounts.

Sorenson allegedly told the juvenile in a message: “I wish you were here, I’d teach you some things.” The suspect also allegedly made several comments about the 15 year old not being old enough to smoke and being at his dad’s house. The suspect asked the juvenile his age and the juvenile said he was 15. Sorenson allegedly sent the juvenile an explicit image and encouraged him to do the same and told the the 15 year old to delete everything so he would not get into trouble. The suspect also spoke with the young boy about meeting up.

The suspect’s address was verified using the Utah Sex Offender Registry as he has a previous conviction in Idaho of sexually abusing a juvenile.

On Tuesday, a search warrant for Sorenson’s residence was completed and served. The suspect was taken into custody and interviewed.

“During the interview, Bradley admitted to speaking with the 15-year-old child,” the statement said. “When asked if Bradley sent the 15-year-old child any nude images, he requested his attorney, so the questioning stopped.”

The statement added: “Bradley never indicated from the messages he wanted the conversation to end or mentioned how it was inappropriate.”

Sorenson was transported to Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.