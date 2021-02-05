The Weeknd says he will keep halftime show ‘PG for the families’

Feb. 4 (UPI) — The Weeknd said he will tone down his Super Bowl LV halftime show on Sunday in order to keep it acceptable for all audiences.

The Weeknd spoke about about his upcoming show Thursday during a news conference in Tampa Bay and noted that it will be toned down from his music videos, which have featured blood and violence.

“I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home. I will still incorporate some of the storyline, it’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and throughout this year. So, the story will continue, but definitely we will keep it PG for the families,” The Weeknd said.

The Weeknd also confirmed that he will be using the stands at Raymond James Stadium for his performance.

“We kind of built the stage within the stadium and we’re also using the field as well, but we wanted to kind of do something that we’ve never done before,” he said.

Super Bowl LV, which features the defending Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, takes place starting 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday on CBS.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem together at Super Bowl LV, with H.E.R. performing “America the Beautiful.”