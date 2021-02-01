Logan man arrested on threat of terrorism charge

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man has been arrested on a threat of terrorism charge after he allegedly said there was a vehicle in front of the courthouse that “needed to be cleared out.”

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Logan said Zachary Aaron Kidd, 35, is facing the threat of terrorism charge, which is a second-degree felony.

On Sunday at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Smith’s Food and Drug at 442 N. 175 East in Logan for a suspicious person, the statement said.

“Dispatch relayed a male was inside the store acting strange and mumbling about a bomb threat at the courthouse,” the statement said. “The male was reported to be wearing a teal hoodie and tan shorts and identified himself as Zach Kidd.”

Upon arrival officers made contact with Kidd, who allegedly said: “There is an active bomb threat on the courthouse, there are two judges trying to play dirty.” He advised his Toyota was at the courthouse and needed to be cleared out. The officers asked him what was inside the car. He replied “I don’t know,” then added: “I am not the threat, I’m the warning.”

Kidd was asked to tell officers about the bomb. He replied: “It doesn’t exist yet, but there is a real threat due to two judges playing dirty.” He identified one on the judges by his initials and did not name the other.

“He continued to repeat there is an active bomb threat on the courthouse,” the statement said. “He was asked if a bomb was in his car. He replied no. He was asked if bomb was in the building. He replied, ‘I don’t know.'”

The suspect’s vehicle was located in front of the courthouse 135 N. 100 West. The vehicle had been driven up onto the lawn and walkway area and was parked as near the front entrance of the building as a vehicle could get.

An incident command was deployed to the courthouse and 100 West between 200 North and 100 North was shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Fire and EMS were deployed to the command center as well as an officer and his K-9, who is trained in the detection of explosives. No explosives were located in Kidd’s vehicle.

He was transported to Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.